Today in Source News Flash: Katy Perry is set to release her fifth studio album in just a couple of weeks, and while we wait for that, she teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a promo track “Swish Swish.”

The day has finally come that Faith Evans released hers and Notorious B.I.G.’s highly anticipated album The King & I. The project is now available to stream on iTunes and Spotify.

Vince Staples has dropped his new song “Big Fish,” a follow-up to February’s “BagBak.” The song is accompanied by a video, and in addition to that, Staples announced that his album Big Fish Theory will be released on June 23rd.

thisisneverthat. brand releases a variety of streetwear pieces for its Spring/Summer2017 collection.

Nike will soon be releasing a new, shorter version of the SF-AF1 sneaker, aptly dubbed the SF-AF1 Mid.

The driver who crashed into a crowd in Times Square yesterday, May 18, was charged with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, police said.

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson has reached out to former Laker Kobe Bryant for advice since stepping into his new role.

