Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the availability of the GRAVITYMASTER GPW2000-1A, the first-ever Bluetooth connected model in the Master of G series that was unveiled at Baselworld in March 2017. The model, which is available for purchase now, was built specifically for aviation experts, featuring connected GPS capabilities, including Mission Stamp – an innovative function that records time and location, while transmitting the information via Bluetooth to a dedicated G-SHOCK mobile app that features a detailed flight log.

The GPW2000-1A is the first GRAVITYMASTER model to contain a longitude and latitude indicator, adding a key function to record travel location and in conjunction with the app, a history for pilots carrying out their missions. The watch utilizes a 3-Way Time Sync: the GPW-2000 retains the GPS/Multi-Band 6 timekeeping feature and can also sync through time servers on the internet by automatically connecting to a smartphone. Its Bluetooth capability allows the watch to link to the new G-Shock Connected smartphone app for automatic time adjustment, world time setting and the flight log GPS mapping function. Other premium features include a sapphire crystal, carbon reinforced connection structure, as well as Triple G Resist technology. The GPW-2000-1A also comes equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary 200M water resistance, shock resistance, and magnetic resistance, in addition to a Super Illuminator (high-brightness LED light), direct UTC display, a daily alarm, and 24-hour stopwatch and countdown timer – all in a 57.1mm case.

As the first timepiece compatible with the new G-SHOCK Connected App, the newly-released GRAVITYMASTER pairs with the app to reflect an accurate time-keeping system and flight log, providing a detailed graph of the user’s movement history, as well as the ability to log and store previous travels. The app, which is available for download now on iPhone and Android devices, can be activated with the watch through a Bluetooth connection on any smartphone.

The new GPW2000-1A retails for $800 and is available for purchase at selected Jeweler, G-SHOCK Soho and Shop Casio.