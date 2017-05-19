It’s arguable that the city of Boston is all about wins this season. After all, the New England Patriots took home the Super Bowl and are very much still basking in their victory. Hot on their trails and following in their footsteps is upstate rapper E Jake, who is taking no losses and is all about winning and crushing any signs of competition. With a lyrical delivery that is rapidly making him the MVP of Hip-Hop, the Boston native is taking no prisoners as he has his sight set on being one of the greatest to ever do it in Hip-Hop.

After a stellar performance at SXSW, E Jake’s fan base is rapidly growing and continues to gain recognition, as the Anotha Level rapper continues to share the stage next to some of the hottest rappers in the game such as Wiz Khalifa and Déj Loaf.

Currently on a national tour promoting Barcotics (his latest and most acclaimed project to date), E Jake is ready to blow minds once again with a new single. “Anotha Level,” produced by Yung Nab is the first release from the project and has amassed over 3,000 views within the first week of its release.