The Weeknd announces a 96 hour digital retail experience for the Starboy 2017 Limited Capsule Collection starting today [May 19] at 1pm EST through May 23 at 1pm EST on shop.theweeknd.com.

Initially launched during an 8-city global pop-up collection earlier this month in New York, Los Angeles, RSVP Gallery, Chicago, Miami and Houston, Toronto, Vancouver; and Montreal, this will mark the first time this collection is available online on The Weeknd’s official web store.

The Starboy 2017 Limited Capsule Collection includes limited edition designs exclusive to that city. Styles include t-shirts, hoodies, bombers, denim jackets and hats. The collection is presented in partnership with Bravado, UMG’s leading merchandise and brand management company.