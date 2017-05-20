Future’s Nobody Safe Tour hit the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. last (May 19) night, where fans reported hearing gunshots outside of the venue. However, the NYPD says there were no reports of gunfire or injuries. The Barclays center tweeted, “There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena. A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely.”

Early this morning (May 20), an NYPD official issued a statement to Vibe, saying the combination of the song playing over the PA system inside the venue and the sound the stage made caused some people to panic. He also downplayed reports about a stampede, saying that no major injuries were reported after the show.

“The concert ended around 11 p.m.,” Lt. Sheppard told Vibe. “As people were exiting the Barclays Center, there was music playing over the PA system. The song that was playing had the sound of gunshots at the end. In addition, the stage was lowered and it came down faster than normal causing a loud metal on metal crashing sound. These sounds coupled together startled some people and they began to exit quicker than normal. There was no stampede and no injuries due to anyone getting trampled. There were a couple of reported minor injuries where people sprained or twisted their ankles while they were trying to quickly exit.”

Future did not address the incident after the show, but tweet a thank you to those who attended:

New York came wit heat. I'm thankful,much respect & more love — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2017

The Nobody’s Safe Tour lands in Hartford, Connecticut tonight (May 20).