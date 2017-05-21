Carolina George is an upcoming artist from North Carolina, who knows how to share his love, charisma, and affection he has for women in his music. His new single “Rub Me Down” ft. Kenise Taylor, is a sexy smooth calm hip hop and R&B record. The melodies, hook, and verses definitely will have any listener mesmerized ready to get freaky once the lights go out.

To top it off, Carolina George and Kenise Taylor decided to shoot the video in an upscale apartment, with different scenes of nature in the backround of the location they were making love at. With over 24,000 views and a pen/pad to create exclusive romantic songs, it’s safe to say he will be able to soothe s lot of women hearts with his music like R. Kelly use to do back in the days. Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts.