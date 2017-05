Vlone had early success this year with the release of the Air Force 1 Low.

A$AP Bari struck the street-wear world when he released a black and orange pair of Air Force 1 Lows. Arguably, becoming one of the most sought after kicks of 2017. We could possibly see yet another release coming in the summer. The VLONE x Air Force 1 High has remained a limited release, could we possibly see a global release in the next month or so?

Stay tuned as we will keep you posted as more info emerges.