The Dwayne Johnson starred Baywatch Movie hits theaters on Thursday.

Projected to gross $45–50 million over its five-day opening weekend, the Seth Gordon directed film also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson.

It’s a throwback to the 90s Baywatch television show that pit The Hof in the role of Mitch Buchannon.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio last week, Hasselhoff, who also played the role of Michael Knight in the NBC series, Knight Rider compared the impact of both show’s theme songs.

“Well that’s a good question, I’ve never been asked that question before,” David Hasselhoff told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on Scoop B Radio.

Hasselhoff added:

“Over the years I’ve played: ‘Some people stand in the darkness’ and the audience goes berserk. The guys actually rip of their t-shirts and sometimes, if I’m lucky the girls rip off their shirts, as well. But it’s a monster hit. You know Busta Rhymes came out with the Knight Rider theme in one of his songs, I think in the 90’s and it was just too good. So to this day believe it or not, that Knight Rider theme and the Knight Rider’s call follow me everywhere I go, as does the Baywatch theme. So I kind of think they’re hand in hand.”

Knight Rider

Baywatch