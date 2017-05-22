On his 45th Birthday; May 21, 2017, the Notorious B.I.G was remembered by many as P Diddy took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to share memories and honor his legacy.

Accompanied by 20 year old footage of him awarding BIG’s mother, Voletta Wallace, a Billboard Music Award – Diddy was also joined by BIG’s son, Christopher “CJ” Wallace who assured his father and fans that he and his sister T’yanna Wallace are working to make sure his legacy lives on.

“Biggie was the best rapper I ever had a chance to work with,” Puff said. “Watching him and seeing him work is something that words can’t explain,” he added as the crowd stood in applause.

The legacy and musical history of Biggie and Bad Boy Records was revisited last year for the Bad Boy Reunion Tour. It’s now going to live on through a film that Diddy says “showcases the drive and the passion behind Bad Boy and the love and respect that we have for our family and each other – even throughout all the ups and downs.”

The film, ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story‘, will be available on iTunes as of June 25th.

Take a look at the trailer Diddy shared for his upcoming film, below.