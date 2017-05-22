DJ Funkmaster Flex amongst others inducted in the Bronx Walk of Fame

This past weekend Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and The Bronx Tourism Council hosted it’s annual Bronx Ball, the premier event of Bronx Week and the official celebration of this year’s inductees to the Bronx Walk of Fame.

This year’s honorees included Hip-Hop pioneer Funkmaster Flex, Latin music superstar Prince Royce, Orange is the New Black star Selenis Leyva and medical inventor Dr. Manny Villafaña.

The Source salutes these hometown heroes.

Left to Right: Selenis Levya (Orange is the New Black), Dr. Manny Villafaña, Ruben Diaz Jr. (Bronx Borough President), Funkmaster Flex, Prince Royce.

Funkmaster Flex during his induction speech.

Selenis Revya on the Red Carpet.

Prince Royce induction speech.

Funkmaster Flex and Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr.

Flex and his family on the red carpet.