This past weekend Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and The Bronx Tourism Council hosted it’s annual Bronx Ball, the premier event of Bronx Week and the official celebration of this year’s inductees to the Bronx Walk of Fame.

This year’s honorees included Hip-Hop pioneer Funkmaster Flex, Latin music superstar Prince Royce, Orange is the New Black star Selenis Leyva and medical inventor Dr. Manny Villafaña.

The Source salutes these hometown heroes.

DSC_0211

Left to Right: Selenis Levya (Orange is the New Black), Dr. Manny Villafaña, Ruben Diaz Jr. (Bronx Borough President), Funkmaster Flex, Prince Royce.

 

funkmasterflexbronxball copy

Funkmaster Flex during his induction speech.

 

DSC_0184

Selenis Revya on the Red Carpet.

 

 

 

DSC_0253

Prince Royce induction speech.

 

DSC_0192

Funkmaster Flex and Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr.

 

DSC_0191

Flex and his family on the red carpet.