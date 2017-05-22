Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler has a story worth paying attention to.

The Miami native grew up in her grandmother’s five-bedroom house with a dozen other siblings and relatives until she was 11, in a rough-and-tumble section of Miami. Her mother helped steer her from playing pick-up ball in local parks, toward organized school and basketball at Monsignor Pace, and eventually Parkway Academy.

“I grew up in a less fortunate neighborhood and just get the word out to my neighborhood or any neighborhood that I can visit and just let them know, no matter where you come from, don’t mean you have to act like where you come from or stay where you grew up at,” Wheeler told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio.

Wheler had a decent college career at Rutgers University, averaging 10.5 points per game in her senior season, the same year that her mother passed away from ovarian cancer. Wheeler credits Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer for helping her become ‘a young woman that will be ready for life.’

After graduating from Rutgers she spent time overseas playing in Puerto Rico and even in the WNBA with the New York Liberty. But she’s found a home with the Indiana Fever.

She and her team enjoyed the Fever’s first win of the season on Saturday after overcoming an 11-point deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The victory was the team’s first victory since the retirement of Tamika Catchings.

Wheeler has found a home and she’s pleased with her journey, stating: