Kali Uchis has shared her new single “Tyrant.” The singer took to Twitter to reveal that the new song is the first single from her upcoming debut album. The track, which premiered on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show on today (May 22), also features British songstress Jorja Smith.

“A post apocalyptic love song,” Uchis described the track in a press release. “Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that’s your only real escape from the cold realities of life.”

Uchis was recently featured on Gorillaz‘s fourth studio album Humanz, but “Tyrant” is the singer’s first new solo material since 2016’s “Only Girl.” Her debut studio album is expected to arrive later this year.

Listen to the new track below.