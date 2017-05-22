This isn’t the usual awkward conversation with Beejus (if you’re hip to his self-hosted podcast). The OKC emcee does go off his normal pace though, debuting a new vibe that’s native to his Cali roots, entitled “Like You”. The Ian McKee produced “riddem” plays on Beejus’s unique approach to his artistry, all the while telling a story of a summer fling. With his raspy vocals and playful vibes, Beejus raises the bar for his fans expectations. Here’s a jam for the Summer.

“Continuing my stream of consciousness through my song releases and speaking on the lasting feeling that come with a summer fling type of situation.” -Beejus