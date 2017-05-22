Weeks before the release of legendary rapper Tupac Biopic film, CEO of MBIND LLC Maxwell Benson has launched new animation series ” 8 Million Stories.”

Narrated by Money B, the first episode tells about Tupac touring with Digital Underground and the early days before being an artist when he was a background dancer. With the much controversy and major buzz behind the upcoming biopic, Maxwell paints an fun yet creative visual of what happened that day from the mannerisms to the interaction of Tupac and Money B.

The concept of the series gives a peek into real life stories from the perspective what really goes on in the private conversations, on tour, in studio with legendary artist. Maxwell Benson (MBIND LLC) have been documenting and producing intuitive content for major brands and hip hop artist such as Beats By Dre, Coachella, Respect Magazine, Red Bull, Too Short, Travis Scott, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, School Boy Q, Action Bronson, Outkast and more.