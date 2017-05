Hit maker NE-YO recently announced that he’ll be delivering a new album to us shortly. It’s been awhile since we’ve received a full body of work from the chart topping artists, but the wait will soon be over.

In the meantime, NE-YO, has released a ton of new music on Soundcloud that didn’t make the cut for the new album. While these are tossed tracks, it doesn’t take away their nuanced sound.

Take a listen to the tracks below, and be sure to be on the lookout for new music coming from NE-YO.