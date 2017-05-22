Nicki Minaj Has Been Quietly Donating Money To A Village In India For Years

Rapper Nicki Minaj has surprised us by putting up a sweet Instagram post. The ‘Anaconda’ singer has been contributing funds to an Indian village since last few years. It’s due to her that a village in India (she did not reveal the name of the village) has a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two water wells.

Minaj known for her giving nature had cleared student loans via Twitter, where she tweeted students to tweet back to her.

“We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some (people) don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done,” Minaj captioned the Instagram video.

Minaj said she would be dropping more details about her charity work in the “near future”, in case fans want to get involved.