New York Rapper Pounds is back with new music visuals that is set to heat up Summer ‘17.

His track, titled “Omertà” is now accompanied by visuals that set the tone of the code of the streets and about the importance of staying true to your roots.

He recently wrapped up the finishing touches on his album ‘Heavy Lies The Crown’, which dropped to much acclaim and praise. Pounds found his influence listening to the likes of Rakim, Biggie, 2Pac, Big Pun, Mobb Deep , and Nas among others.

Crediting music to saving his life, Pounds delivers real and powerful bars about not only the dangers of living life on the streets, but the dangers of getting out as well.

Planning to tour following the wave of “Heavy Lies The Crown”, the visuals for “Omertà” set the tone for hot summer anthems. Check it out below and be sure to keep up with music coming from Pounds at www.pounds448.com