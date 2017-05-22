Savage is a New Zealand rapper of Somoan descent, a founding member of Hip-Hop group Deceptikonz and was the first New Zealand Hip-Hop artist to have a commercial single achieve platinum certification status in America. The Deceptikonz first stormed the NZ Top 10 chart with the #2 debut album Elimination before Savage’s powerful voice found itself on Gold & Platinum certified hit’s “Stop, Drop & Roll” and an iconic guest feature on Scribe‘s “Not Many Remix.”

It’s no secret that Savage is a star in his home country of New Zealand, with two #1 records under his belt for 2005’s “Swing” and “Moonshine,” but it was a breakthrough international placement in hit US comedy Knocked Up that turned the local hero into an overnight star in America. With his big voice at the front of his solo project “Moonshine,” Savage followed that success with another #1 single that spent 7 weeks in the top spot and introduced the world to a future superstar called Akon. “Moonshine” was quickly certified Platinum and was Akon’s first #1 hit record anywhere in the world.

Following the success of appearing in Knocked Up, “Swing” was released as a single for America in 2008, and remix versions were made with Soulja Boy and Pitbull. Upon re-release, “Swing” reached #45 on the US Billboard Hot 100, re-entered the New Zealand singles charts peaking at number #23. Savage toured across America including regional stops in the Mid-west, South, West Coast, East Coast, Hawaii, Mexico and extended stays in LA & NY as well as supporting slots for The Game, David Banner, Flo-Rida, Pitbull, Soulja Boy + more.

By August 2008 Savage had a RIAA certified Gold Single and was whisked away to Atlanta to record what would become his debut US album Savage Island and his second album for NZ and Australia fans. Savage’s hit single went on to be RIAA certified platinum in November 2008 and stands at over 2 million singles sold. The album Savage Island was released in America and instantly hit the Billboard Heat Seekers chart at #12 and the Billboard R&B / Hip-Hop chart at #25, another history-making milestone for a New Zealand artist.

Fast forward to 2014 and Joel Fletcher’s remix of “Swing” catapulted Savage back into the charts, reaching #2 on the ARIA Singles Chart and selling 4 x platinum in Australia. Savage then teamed up with Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet for “Freaks”, selling 5 x platinum in Australia, reaching #1 on the New Zealand charts, hitting top 20 across Europe and surpassing 100 million plays on Spotify.

2017 sees Savage’s collaboration with Kronic and Far East Movement, “Push”, taking over screens around the world in the trailer for the latest Fast and Furious movie, The Fate of the Furious.