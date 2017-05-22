TNT’s Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Breaks Down How He Chooses His Wardrobe For Inside The NBA

TNT’s Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Breaks Down How He Chooses His Wardrobe For Inside The NBA

Two-time NBA champion and TNT analyst Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith gives his expert analysis on Inside The NBA during the regular season and the NBA Playoffs.

That’s a lot of suits!

Where do you shop bro?

“Well for me my sister had been in fashion for a long time,” he told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson while appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime.