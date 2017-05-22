A University of Maryland student has been arrested and charged for fatally stabbing a student from Bowie State. The FBI’s investigation continues and it has not been confirmed whether this is a race-related issue.

The 23-year-old student Richard Collins was stabbed to death early Saturday morning [May 20th] by 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski. Urbanski was later charged with first-and-second-degree murder.

Also, it was later revealed that Urbanski was a member of the white supremacist group on Facebook called “Alt-Reich: Nation.” The University Police Chief David Mitchell reviewed the group’s information.

“When I look at the information that’s contained on that website, suffice it to say that it’s despicable, it shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, persons of Jewish faith and especially African-Americans,” said Chief Mitchell.

According to reports, Collins was demanded by Urbanski to move to the left and when he refused he was stabbed in the chest with a 3-to-4-inch blade. Once transported to the local hospital he was later pronounced dead and the UMC police department arrested Urbanski.