Today in Source News Flash: The explosion at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert left 22 dead and 59 injured. Among victims there were multiple teenagers. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, British authorities have not confirmed this information yet. Grande has put her tour on hold, she has not confirmed for how long.

Monday night, Young Thug hit up his Instagram account to preview one of the tracks from upcoming album Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. Unexpectedly, the track features acoustic guitars and a country-tinged flow. Watch the clip below:

E.B.B.T.G A post shared by “”JEFFERY”” (@thuggerthugger1) on May 22, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

EW reports that Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o will be co-starring in a Ava DuVernay-directed movie, that’s coming to Netflix. Insecure’s Issa Rae is reportedly in talks to write the screenplay.

The first drop from Billionaire Boys Club for Summer 2017 features relaxed fits and pastel colors.

Jordan Brand unveiled the first look at the Air Jordan 11 Low “Baron,” which will be releasing on Saturday, May 27. The shoe features smokey patent leather overlays, black suede and smooth leather detailing.

The budget proposed by the White House on Tuesday includes $2.6 billion for border security — $1.6 billion of which will be for “bricks and mortar for a wall,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Monday.

#NBAPlayoffs: Golden State Warriors made history by entering the Playoff Finals 12-0. Along the way they swept Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.

