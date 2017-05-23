The roster for the fourth annual Ubahn Fest in Cincinnati has been released and is full of major players in the rap game.

With headliners such as Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, Lecrae, Niykee Heaton, the unique underground music festival is held beneath Cincinnati in the Riverfront Transit Center, and aside from music includes art showcases, vendor booths, and interactive community outreach in an effort to revive Cincinnati’s Riverfront Transit Center.

The event will be held on Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th, with tickets being available through ticketmaster.com. Passes for the festival start at $99 for for Two-Day Passes and $250 for VIP Passes.