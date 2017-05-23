To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shaq Attaq this year, Reebok is introducing a twist on the original, called the Shaq Attaq Modern.

The Shaq Attaq Modern was designed to be closer to the current trend of contemporary basketball sneakers. The leather is replaced with a woven mesh upper, which helps to reduce the overall weight of the shoe while keeping the structure of the original in place.

The collar features a foam compound with net mesh overlay to provide padding around the ankles, along with custom Pump technology for an adjustable fit. Minimal stitching gives way to hot melt throughout while also providing dimension through the use of technical lightweight synthetics on the upper.

The original Reebok Shaq Attaq sneaker was born in 1992 and was Shaquille O’Neal’s signature shoe when the backboard-shattering player dominated the court with his singular prowess and skill.

The Shaq Attaq Modern is now available for $159.99 at Reebok.com, Finish Line and additional Reebok retailers.