Who is Dbo?

“I’m just a kid from Indianapolis who grew up playing basketball who fell in love with music along the way.

I first discovered Hip Hop when I was 17. My brother outta nowhere bought a studio and I found myself alone in it one day and just tried it and its been my life ever since. The inspiration for my the latest project comes from real life experiences in 2013. I went to trial on an attempted murder case and made it out a free man and decided to share all that I went through in this situation with my fans.

My hometown supports me like no other artist I’ve ever seen before we don’t have any mainstream artists so it’s hard to get some love if your music doesn’t stand out or if it’s not authentic Indianapolis isn’t a big place so 9 times outta 10 someone knows you and can tell if yu telling the truth or not

I would love to leave a legacy that shows human beings that you can always overcome the naysayers and that genuine people still exist.”

Three words to describe the Indianapolis Hip-Hop scene would be “WE GOT NEXT”

Listen to and purchase “Deliberation” LP on ITunes here: https://itun.es/us/9UHOjb