As it turns out, Netflix listens to what the people want. After an excessive number of suggestions from Twitter users that Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay should team up for a joint project, all four of the ladies agreed they’re “down” to do so.

The deal was sealed at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and the movie will be coming to Netflix, but no tentative date has been set as of yet.

Insecure’s Issa Rae is in talks to write the screenplay, in the meantime, she’s preparing for season two of the hit HBO show.

The project began as an online meme when the photo below — a shot that was taken in 2014 of the two ladies in the front row of a Miu Miu fashion show — went viral, prompting calls to turn it into a movie.

