Theodore Grams connects with fellow artist from Dogtown Philadelphia, Dapper Doe, on this hypnotic single from their upcoming EP “3AM Takeout.” The melodic street anthem is dedicated to the skill and determination of the hustlers from the Dogtown neighborhood. 3AM Takeout will be available later this summer featuring production from Theodore Grams, and also a rare guest appearance by Philadelphia Hip Hop Legend, Vodka. Preview the dope single above!