South Florida’s favorite Smokepurpp is back with a brand new atmospheric track titled “Interlude (Purgatory).” After revealing the cover art for his upcoming album DEADSTAR, Smokepurpp keeps up the momentum with new music. Just five days ago he gave us a banger record “Audi” that has been in heavy rotation, now he releases more new music that comes off his forthcoming album.

The nova-produced track features Smokepurpp’s style of gentle and largely moody vocals creating an ambient vibe with a heavily distorted crooning and mumbles that can barely be understood. Which explains why this is an interlude. This could also be a hint towards what his album sonically will include other than his usual style. If anything the interlude shows Smokepurpp’s capability to be a more versatile and promising artist in the eyes of many industry tastemakers.

Take in the song below.