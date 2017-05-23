Sneak Ez is a lifestyle shop located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan representing the culture to the fullest. From the location and music, all the way down to the clothing and art – the shop works diligently to support the community and preserve the culture.

This past Sunday [May 21st], Sneak Ez hosted an in-store event featuring female mc’s cyphering over B.I.G instrumentals, along with a BBQ in celebration of Biggies 45th birthday.

The artist featured were “Signature Meanroe,” “Slim,” and “Audry Funk.” Each with their own unique style.

Check out the recap video is below shot by Jordan Baez!

Sneak-Ez

23 Avenue B

Lower East Side, Manhattan

New York