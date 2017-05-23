During his first foreign trip, President Donald Trump addressed the terrorist attack carried out outside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Trump called people responsible for the attack “evil losers” after expressing his condolences to the families of those hurt and killed in the attack.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.” – Pres. Trump on attack pic.twitter.com/4115IjAxAX — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 23, 2017

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims,” Trump said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

The attack that happened outside Ariana Grande’s concert left 22 people dead and 59 injured. The victims included women and children.

The White House reported that Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and expressed his condolences to her in light of the attack. May also spoke publicly about the Manchester attack on Tuesday. She referred to it as “appalling” and “sickening.”