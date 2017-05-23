Providence, RI native Sincere Da Emcee has recently released the visuals to his track “Street Corner Words”.

The Nas, Big Pun, Wu-Tang Clan, and Mobb Deep inspired lyricists believe in keeping real hip hop alive through sound and visuals, with his tracks being reminiscent of the early 90s Hip Hop scene.

The 26 year old Puerto Rican’s single is one of of many inspirational and anti-commercialism pieces from his forthcoming album “Sincerely Yours” that is set to drop on June 23.

Directed by Adam Franco, the “Street Corner Words” visual gives us a glimp into the force that is the artist on the rise, who says he’s just getting started bringing the heat for Summer ‘17.

Check out the video below, and keep up with the artist here.