Spaid brings to light how grimey people can be when your on a mission to achieving greatness. With his hard core Brooklyn style, creative word play, rhythm, and hustler spirit, you can tell Hip Hop lives through him.

In his new video “Hot Sauce”, Spaid reveals to his audience how to survive and manuver around the snakes in the concrete jungle. Having street smarts, staying sucker free, being alert at all times, and not letting females distract you is a must, if you want to become a successful hustler/rap star in the game.

Spaid is determined to give all of you out there nothing but the facts about his life and where he comes from. He is confident in his lyrical skills and music. If you are a fan of real Hip Hop, this video right here, is a must watch and share.