2 Chainz has been teasing the release of Pretty Girls Like Trap Music for months, releasing curated Spotify playlists but with no news about the actual album release.

Well, the wait is now over and Chainz confirmed that the album will be releasing on June 16, 2017.

To fuel the release of his new project, Chainz introduced a brand-new trailer featuring Drake, Pharrell, Mike Dean and more.

The three-minute video shows the rapper in the studio working on the project, performing live in concert and receiving gems from some of music’s most renowned stars – Pharrell, Drake, Mike Dean and more.

“You’re, like, one of my favorite rappers of all time and sh–. I gotta say that,” Drake tells Chainz.

Take a look at the trailer below: