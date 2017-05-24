On This Day In 1994 Aaliyah Released Her Debut Album ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’

The year was 1994. Aaliyah was 15 years old, signed to Blackground Records by her uncle Barry Hankerson, and introduced to writer, recording artist, and producer R. Kelly. The duo began recording the song “Old School” that was slate to be featured on the young singer’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.

11 tracks, and 2 bonus tracks later, the album was ready to be delivered to the world and Aaliyah made her mark in the 1990s R&B scene. The album included singles like, “Back & Forth”, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number”, “Down With the Clique”, and “At Your Best (You Are Loved)”.

The edgy beats produced by R. Kelly, accompanied by Aaliyah’s silky vocals made her one of the most favored and influential female artists to date. The album ultimately peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200. It sold three million copies in the United States, and six million copies worldwide.

What’s your favorite track on Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number?