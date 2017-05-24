The Chalice Festival, which calls itself “America’s largest music, glass, hash and art festival,” is back for its fourth year in July with a star-studded lineup. Headlined by Ice Cube, the festival will go down at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, CA from July 7th to July 9th.

Joining Ice Cube will be Big Boi, Cam’ron and Juelz Santana (dubbed “formally DipSet”), Cypress Hill, Curren$y, The LOX, Buddy and more.

The event’s founder, Doug Dracut also said this year’s festival with feature conceptual art and glass-blowing. “This year we’re adding attractions and different art installations that have never happened at this kind of festival before. We’re putting a million dollars – or two million dollars – out there for music, and we’re spending more than $100,000 on art installations.”

Tickets, starting as low as $55 per day, are available for purchase on Chalice’s website now.