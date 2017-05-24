Saturday Night Live’s powerhouse Leslie Jones is set to host the 2017 BET Awards.This event will be the first major award show hosting gig following the paths of many greats like Mo’Nique, Chris Tucker, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock.

The award show will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25th at the Microsoft Theater. This will be the 17th broadcasted show and last year had a major lineup that included Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, and more!

As a recap check out Beyonce’s performance opening the show last summer!