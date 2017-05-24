Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest additions to the brand’s popular G-LIDE series, the GAX100 and GWX5600 models. Favored by some of the world’s top surfers and extreme water sports athletes, the new G-LIDE collections feature surf-inspired designs and colorways inspired by ocean waves and surfboard patterns.

The summer gradation-themed collection introduces two new colorways to GAX100 analog-digital G-LIDE, the GAX100MSB-1A and GAX100MSA-2A. The models boast translucent marble gradient colors inspired by the Hawaiian ocean’s natural splendor. The case and band of the GAX100MSA-2A sports a clear ocean blue color reminiscent of crashing waves, while the semi-opaque black color mirroring the moonlight reflecting the sea’s surface is seen on the case and band of the GAX100MSB-1A.

The new G-LIDE wood pattern collection features white and grey (GWX5600WA-7) and brown and tan (GWX5600WB-5) tones, recreating the traditional wood-grain feel of classic and modern surfboards. This specific collection also offers G-SHOCK’s Multi Band 6 technology, which offers radio wave reception from up to six transmitters worldwide that prompts automatic time correction based on the user’s home city setting, as well as tough solar technology.

Both collections include G-LIDE’s signature tide indicator and moon graph as well as a thermometer, making them perfect for the fast approaching summer surf season.

The GAX100MSB-1A, GAX100MSA-2A, GWX5600WA-7, and GWX5600WB-5 will retail for $160 USD beginning in June 2017, and will be available for purchase in select department stores and fashion retailers.