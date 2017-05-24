TNT Inside The NBA analyst and retired NBA veteran Kenny Smith the Jet Smith told Scoop B Radio that the 1994 Houston Rockets championship team would have beaten the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals even if Michael Jordan hadn’t retired.

As per Uproxx’s Oliver Maroney:

“Oh we would’ve beat them,” Smith told Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “And actually everyone forgets he was playing the second year, he was wearing No. 45 and the team they lost to, the Orlando Magic, we swept them. “We were that much better than them that year, [and] they lost to them.”

Smith added:

“Even if a good, healthy Michael takes them to seven and maybe wins we would’ve beat the Bulls without a question, they didn’t match up well with us and during those years that they were actually winning championships, which wasn’t the playoffs. We were 8-2 against them during those years. We matched up well with them. We wouldn’t have been scared I tell you that much.”

You can watch the full interview below. (The Bulls-Rockets talk starts around the 3:05 mark.)