Veteran actor Tom Cruise confirmed Tuesday during an Australian TV interview that he will begin shooting the much-discussed sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun.

“It’s true,” Cruise repeated to the apparently surprised newscaster. “I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.

“You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you,” Cruise added.

So this generation can prepare to be entertained with what will hopefully be a sequel to a pop culture classic.