Last week gifted us with the release of Goapele’s latest Dreamseeker EP, her sixth full-length project and the follow-up to her 2014 Strong As Glass album.

In a timely fashion, Goapele has also debuted the accompanying visuals to the CrakWav-produced “$ecret” a sensual highlight of Dreamseeker.

Directed by Sean Alexander, the video boasts a theme of forbiddance, bolstered by elements of seduction as she delicately discloses her thoughts to a love interest.