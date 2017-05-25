Dr. Ben Carson, current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is under fire again for his recent comments made during an interview for SiriusXM.

Host Armstrong Williams asked Carson about what could be made to reduce the number of people living in poverty. Carson started of by saying, “If everybody had a mother like mine, nobody would be in poverty. She was a person who absolutely would not accept status of victim.”

I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind. You take somebody who has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee you in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.

He also mentioned that parenting and “strong sense of values” are helpful factors. During his presidential campaign in 2016 he often spoke about his rise from abject poverty and his prescription for an up-by-the-bootstraps approach to social progress.

It’s not the first time Ben Carson is getting heat over his comments. During his first address as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump Cabinet, he compared immigrants to slaves.

Watch the clip from the interview below:

