Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn building owner Solomon Berkowitz came to the realization that in Brooklyn, the best way to spread love is to leave great enough left alone.

“Thank you Brooklyn! And a very very special thanks to the landlords for recognizing the importance of Biggie in this neighborhood! First we would like to thank both the Mayor’s and congressman Jeffries offices for reaching out and offering all kinds of support to keep this iconic mural where it is! We also would like to thank every single local organization for coming forward with their resources . We would like to thank all the companies for offering financial support.”

A petition was delivered to the Landmarks and Preservation Commission by supporters and Spread Art NYC. The intention of creating the petition was to take it to one of the upcoming public hearings, most likely the one being held on June 6th, so there was adequate time to get signatures and fight for the mural. However, Berkowitz has finally realized the murals importance.

“To be honest, he just didn’t know how important Biggie is to Brooklyn,” Nahuatl “Rocko” Alaoui, one of the mural painters, told DNAinfo New York. “He’s not a bad guy. A lot of people offered to help financially, but he said he don’t need the money, just the respect of his neighbors.”