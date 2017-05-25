Charles Bradley will return to the road with His Extraordinaires for festival appearances this summer and fall including Sasquatch and Bottle Rock Festivals this weekend. The soul great is also set for NYC-area performances at Governors Ball and Governors Ball pre-party at Brooklyn Bowl, the inaugural Arroyo Seco Festival in Southern California, and more. See full tour routing below.

CHARLES BRADLEY & HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES TOUR DATES

May 26 George, WA – Sasquatch Festival

May 28 Sonoma, CA – Bottle Rock Festival

Jun 01 Brooklyn, NY – Governors Ball Pre-Party @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun 02 New York, NY – Governors Ball

Jun 03 State College, PA – Happy Valley Music Festival

Jun 10 Asbury Park, NJ – Punk Rock Bowling @ Stone Pony

Jun 16 Monterey, CA – Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary

Jun 22 Detroit, MI – Chene Park Amphitheater (with Joss Stone)

Jun 24 Pasadena, CA – Arroyo Seco Music Festival

Jun 30 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Jazz Festival

Jul 01 Waitsfield, VT – Friendly Gathering Festival

Jul 04 Montreal, QC – Montreal Jazz Festival @ The Metropolis

Jul 07 Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

Jul 13 Chicago, IL – House Of Vans

Jul 15 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival

Jul 16 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

Jul 29 Philadelphia, PA – Xponential Festival

Jul 30 Oro-Medonte, ON – WayHome Music & Arts Festival

Aug 03 – 04 Portland, OR – Pickathon Festival

Aug 05 Whister, BC – Wanderlust Festival

Aug 06 Kaslo, BC – Kaslo Jazz Festival

Aug 12 Missoula, MT – Travelers’ Rest Festival @ Big Sky Brewing Co

Aug 19 Wellston, MI – Hoxeyville Music Festival

Aug 26 Pine Plains, NY – Huichica East Festival

Aug 31 Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series (with The Roots)

Sep 04 Montauk, LI, NY – The Surf Lodge

Sep 16 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio 2017

Sep 29 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling

Oct 01 Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival

Oct 07 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival