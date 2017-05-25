Charles Bradley will return to the road with His Extraordinaires for festival appearances this summer and fall including Sasquatch and Bottle Rock Festivals this weekend. The soul great is also set for NYC-area performances at Governors Ball and Governors Ball pre-party at Brooklyn Bowl, the inaugural Arroyo Seco Festival in Southern California, and more. See full tour routing below.
CHARLES BRADLEY & HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES TOUR DATES
May 26 George, WA – Sasquatch Festival
May 28 Sonoma, CA – Bottle Rock Festival
Jun 01 Brooklyn, NY – Governors Ball Pre-Party @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jun 02 New York, NY – Governors Ball
Jun 03 State College, PA – Happy Valley Music Festival
Jun 10 Asbury Park, NJ – Punk Rock Bowling @ Stone Pony
Jun 16 Monterey, CA – Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary
Jun 22 Detroit, MI – Chene Park Amphitheater (with Joss Stone)
Jun 24 Pasadena, CA – Arroyo Seco Music Festival
Jun 30 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Jazz Festival
Jul 01 Waitsfield, VT – Friendly Gathering Festival
Jul 04 Montreal, QC – Montreal Jazz Festival @ The Metropolis
Jul 07 Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival
Jul 13 Chicago, IL – House Of Vans
Jul 15 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival
Jul 16 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
Jul 29 Philadelphia, PA – Xponential Festival
Jul 30 Oro-Medonte, ON – WayHome Music & Arts Festival
Aug 03 – 04 Portland, OR – Pickathon Festival
Aug 05 Whister, BC – Wanderlust Festival
Aug 06 Kaslo, BC – Kaslo Jazz Festival
Aug 12 Missoula, MT – Travelers’ Rest Festival @ Big Sky Brewing Co
Aug 19 Wellston, MI – Hoxeyville Music Festival
Aug 26 Pine Plains, NY – Huichica East Festival
Aug 31 Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series (with The Roots)
Sep 04 Montauk, LI, NY – The Surf Lodge
Sep 16 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio 2017
Sep 29 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling
Oct 01 Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival
Oct 07 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival