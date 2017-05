Travis Scott is the face of Nike’s Air VaporMax “Day to Night” campaign. The Houston rapper told Highsnobiety that he first wore the shoes during a show. “When I saw the all-black ones, I thought, “these are crazy!” he said. “They are comfortable and I was flying when I performed in them.”

The Air VaporMax “Day to Night” collection features three color ways, all of which will be available for purchase on June 1.

See more images from the campaign below.