DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming Grateful album for months. With no specific release date, the Miami artist-producer has been sharing countless additions to featured acts. In most recent news, he’s managed to lock in the one and only Rihanna.

Reasons to be, in fact, grateful add up for Khaled. With confirmed vocals from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Future and Nas to Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne we can expect an amazing piece of work. Moreover, most recent “I’m The One” single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard + Twitter Trending charts.

Now, DJ Khaled floods his Instagram account with images of RiRi including caption saying: “They said Khaled can’t get @badgalriri’s vocals… @badgalriri’s vocals is in.”

Reportedly, release date is coming “really soon.”