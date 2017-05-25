Fab x The Future of New Media Think + Virtual Reality Panel

Fab, the design-focused e-commerce destination, hosted a happy hour and new media thought-leader panel during NYCxDesign on Tuesday [May 23rd] from 6:30 PM to 9 PM.

The event took place at Showroom Seven/Seventh House PR in Hudson Yards. Panelists included Electric Objects Founder Jake Levine, virtual reality Designer and Art Director James Orlando, Wired Design and Technology Editor Liz Stinson, and New Museum Curator Lindsay Howard.

The panel explored recent examples of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality as seen in art, design, and ecommerce. The panelists discussed what keeps them inspired, the challenges that have shifted the design landscape, and game-changing innovations on the horizon.

Check out some highlight photo from the event!