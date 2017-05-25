Tomorrow (May 26) will mark one year since Gucci Mane was released from prison. To celebrate, the Atlanta rapper announced that he will be dropping a brand new album on Friday.
Drop Top Wop is produced by Metro Boomin and executive produced by “Gucci Boomin,” will feature 10 tracks with collaborations from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph and Migos’ Offset.
The announcement came through Gucci’s Instagram, where he posted a photo of handwritten note including track’s titles and credits. The caption under photo read “May 26 last year I walked outta prison! May 26 this year I’m dropping#DropTopWOP”