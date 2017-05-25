Gucci Mane To Drop New Album On Anniversary of Release from Prison

Tomorrow (May 26) will mark one year since Gucci Mane was released from prison. To celebrate, the Atlanta rapper announced that he will be dropping a brand new album on Friday.

Drop Top Wop is produced by Metro Boomin and executive produced by “Gucci Boomin,” will feature 10 tracks with collaborations from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph and Migos’ Offset.

The announcement came through Gucci’s Instagram, where he posted a photo of handwritten note including track’s titles and credits. The caption under photo read “May 26 last year I walked outta prison! May 26 this year I’m dropping#DropTopWOP”