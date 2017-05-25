Today in Source News Flash: Gucci Mane revealed in an Instagram post, that he will be dropping an album Drop Top Wop on the one year anniversary of his release from prison – the project is dropping tomorrow (May 26th).

Also in music news, SZA will be dropping her possibly final album Ctrl on June 9th.

Netflix has announced that its The Get Down series will not be returning for season two – The Get Down is the most expensive show on television with a budget reaching $120 million.

Supreme’s highly anticipated Michael Jackson collaboration is dropping today.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the adidas YEEZY Powerphase is set for a soon re-release. Yeezy Mafia has disclosed that the sneaker will be available stateside and online June 4, with reservations beginning May 31 for NY SoHo and LA.

Ben Carson is back at it again with his recent comments made during an interview with SiriusXM Radio host Armstrong Williams. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was asked about what could be done to reduce the number of people living in poverty. To which question he stated the following: “I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind. You take somebody who has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee you in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

Gunnar Peterson, also known as “The Kardashian Trainer,” was hired as the Los Angeles Lakers Director of Strength and Endurance. He has worked with athletes from the NBA before.

