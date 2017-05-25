Ice Cube is undeniably one of the most prolific voices in Hip Hop, and apparently he’s not done with music. The mogul has inked a brand new deal with Interscope Records.

The label revealed that the first release under Cube’s deal will be a 25th anniversary re-release of his Death Certificate LP. Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, John Janick expressed his enthusiasm in the following statement.

We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family. He’s obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop […] but he’s so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and [I’m] honored to welcome him to the label.

Ice Cube promised to bless us with new music on the Death Certificate re-release, slate to release on June 9th.