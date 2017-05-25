Iggy Azalea Is Not Dating Odell Beckham Jr, She Doesn’t Even Know Him

Iggy Azalea Is Not Dating Odell Beckham Jr, She Doesn’t Even Know Him

Iggy Azalea isn’t here for the rumors. The word around town was she was dating New York Giants wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. But the pop star told TMZ Sports that she doesn’t even know him.

She did admit that the two were both in attendance at the Bowlero bowling alley in Los Angeles last week, and they posed for a group picture but that’s where it ended. She insisted that there wasn’t any “cozying up” or “being romantic” as reported.

Iggy also revealed that she isn’t even a fan of football, and the only time she watched the sport was to see Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance.