Magic Johnson doesn’t seem ruffled by LaVar Ball’s rambunctious, controversial demeanor. In fact, he finds the silver lining in the grey cloud and compares his character to Kris Jenner’s in a recent interview with ESPN radio’s Afternoons with Marcellus and Kelvin.

The Kardashians, we didn’t say the mom was bad. She made them a lot of money, right? She bragged on her daughters. And I think it’s the same here. He’s saying, ‘hey, my son is great.’

Johnson also confirmed that LaVar would not impact the Los Angeles Laker’s decision in the upcoming NBA Draft. LaVar has always been confident that his son Lonzo Ball will be sporting yellow and gold in the forthcoming NBA season. In regards to UCLA’s star freshman point guard, Magic commended his talent.

This young man has been a champion, in high school, and then he’s gone on to have a stellar career at UCLA, and his father was talking at that time, but it didn’t bother him. So as long as it doesn’t bother him, it’s not going to bother the Laker organization, as long as Lonzo performs on the basketball court, right?

Magic Johnson and the Lakers hold the #2 pick in the NBA Draft. Listen to the full clip below.